Shemar Moore Is Going To Be A Father For The First Time At 52

In a preview clip of Shemar Moore’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26th, the S.W.A.T actor revealed that he is expecting his first child ever with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. What’s more, the baby’s due date is significant to him.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

He added, "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

The Criminal Minds actor also shared a video to Instagram, revealing that the couple is expecting a girl.