Sheryl Lee Ralph, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Aniston + More!

SHERYL LEE RALPH RESPONDS TO SUPER BOWL LIP-SYNCING SPECULATION: Sheryl Lee Ralph performed a stunning version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 12th), but some are questioning whether or not she was lip-syncing. In response to this, the Abbott Elementary star told The Hollywood Reporter, “Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you.”

ANTHONY ANDERSON HOPES OZEMPIC TREND ‘WILL STOP:’ Anthony Anderson spoke with People over the weekend about the Ozempic weight-loss trend taking off in Hollywood, sharing that he hopes “this trend will stop.” The Black-ish star was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002. “I will say this, it's creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health,” he said.

JENNIFER ANISTON SHARES THROWBACK PHOTO TO CELEBRATE HER 54TH BIRTHDAY: According to Today, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday over the weekend by sharing an old photo in honor of her parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, to Instagram. “Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday,” she wrote. “Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you!” Aniston’s mother passed away in 2016 at the age of 79, while her father died last year at the age of 89.

‘PARKS AND RECREATION’ COSTARS REUNITE FOR ‘GALENTINE’S DAY:’ According to E! News, Parks and Recreation stars Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, and Aubrey Plaza all reunited for a “Galentine’s Day” celebration, the holiday that was born through the show. “Happy Galentine’s Day!” Jones captioned an Instagram photo with her costars on Monday (February 13th). Scandal star Kerry Washington commented on the post, “YAS!!!!!!,” while DJ Samantha Ronson wrote, “Love this.” Plaza shared the photo to her Instagram page as well, writing in the caption, “happy happy galentine's day. these women keep me alive.”