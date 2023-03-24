Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By A ‘Famous TV Judge’

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph says a “famous TV judge” sexually assaulted her years ago and “everyone at the network saw it.”

The Abbot Elementary star told the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast that she and the judge were at a business event when they both appeared on the same network. She continued, “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty ass tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it."

Although she did not mention the network or the name of the judge she did make clear that it was not Judge Greg Mathis, who she called a “great man.”