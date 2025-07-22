Shia LaBeouf And FKA Twigs Settle Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Getty Images

FKA Twigs has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. She had sued him in 2020, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship. In a joint statement, Twigs’ lawyer Bryan Freedman and LaBeouf’s lawyer Shawn Holley said, “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.” LaBeouf had previously denied the allegations, stating that “many of the claims are not true” but acknowledging his history of “hurting the people closest” to him and expressing shame for his “alcoholism or aggression.” (Variety)