Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Split Amid Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley are over, People reports. The Transformers actor is facing allegations of abuse in the form of a lawsuit filed by his ex FKA Twigs, and multiple other exes have backed her, saying he abused them too. He has also come under fire for his bad behavior on-set, with Olivia Wilde reportedly ousting him from her current project. (Harry Styles, whom she began dating recently, replaced him in September).

“They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives,” a source tells People of the pair, who have recently been out seen together on several occasions.

Another insider tells People that the 26-year-old Qualley was aware of the online “backlash” of her dating an alleged abuser.