Shia LaBeouf Is Pushing Back Hard

Shia LaBeouf is not only shutting down “each and every” claim of abuse FKA Twigs leveled against her ex in a lawsuit, he is claiming “self-defense” in physical altercations, according to docs obtained by Page Six.

The court filings were made February 5th. He now denies that the 32-year-old “sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission” because of him. These claims conflict with his previous statements to The New York Times, in which he admitted to being “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

He is currently seeking long-term inpatient treatment.

Other exes, including Sia, have backed Twigs’ stories, claiming that they were also abused by LaBeouf.

Her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Page Six on Thursday in response, “Upon being confronted with Ms. Barnett’s lawsuit, Mr. LaBeouf admitted his reprehensible conduct and then checked himself into some type of inpatient treatment. To the extent his 5 week treatment has been focused on denials and gaslighting, he may want to revisit the type of help he is receiving. Mr. LaBeouf’s legal tact and recovery plan, while not surprising, are poorly misguided self help strategies.”