Shia LaBeouf Is Ready for Mediation?

After reportedly resisting mediation initially, Shia LaBeouf seems ready to settle his ex FKA Twigs‘ suit against him.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, has filed a case management statement, Us reports. While he still maintains his innocence against the abuse charges she levied against him in December, the statement reveals that the Transformers alum is “willing to participate in mediation” amid the case.

Per Holley’s previous revelations, LaBeouf knows he “needs help” and he and his team are “actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

In her suit, Twigs claims he knowingly gave her an STD, and relentlessly abused and assaulted her for their nine month relationship, which ended in June of 2019. Following her revelations, stylist Karolyn Pho and singer Sia shared their abuse allegations.