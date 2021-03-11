Should Chris Harrison Return to ‘The Bachelor’?

PRPhotos.com

After multiple missteps, should Chris Harrison return as host of The Bachelor? Emmanuel Acho, who took over an upcoming Bachelor special in the wake of his departure following Harrison's defense of Rachael Kirkconnell, has some thoughts.

Acho told Good Morning America: “Is it in the best interest of Chris Harrison? Is it in the best interest of the show for them to continue to mutually move forward? This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of the Bachelor franchise because it's not just about relationships, but now it's about race.”

“My mission for After the Final Rose is very, very, very simple,” he continued. “Allow my white brothers and sisters who have watched the show and fell in love with Matt's story to understand that Matt's love story and his journey is love is different than other journeys of love, particularly because of his complexion and his skin color.”

He also addressed resurfaced photos of Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum-themed party. He said the photos were “racially insensitive and racially ignorant,” adding, “Racial insensitivity and racial ignorance can play itself out as racism. But it doesn't necessarily classify someone as racist.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special is set to air on March 15 and will focus on the most recent season of The Bachelor, which featured Matt James, the first Black Bachelor.