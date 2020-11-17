Should Prince Harry Back Out of Netflix Deal Over ‘The Crown’?

PRPhotos.com

The Royal Family is reportedly furious over Netflix‘s portrayal of them on The Crown, and some feel that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should opt out of their multi-million dollar deal with the streamer over the uproar.

The fourth season of The Crown looks at Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ relationship, including his affair. Royal columnists and Twitter are calling on Harry and Meghan to step down. Mail on Sunday scribe Emily Andrews wrote: “Never before have members of her own family been associated with those ‘trolling’ the Monarchy. The unedifying impression is that, by having signed a deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and his former Hollywood star wife Meghan are seen to be lavishly benefiting from the company’s distortion of the truth about the Royal Family. Their reported $100 million deal with the US streaming giant will help give Harry financial freedom but it has raised eyebrows back home – particularly among those close to Charles and William. How can he take money from a company that traduces his family? That unfeelingly recreates the Irish terrorist bomb that killed Lord Mountbatten and three others? That mawkishly picks over the carcass of Harry and William’s parents’ bitter marriage break-up like a vulture?”

On Twitter meanwhile, some joked that this is just another excuse for “The British Media to figure out a way to blame #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle for the portrayal of princess Diana in Netflix the crown.”

One Royal who does plan to tune in is Duchess Camilla, who reportedly plans to watch her affair with Charles play out.

Meanwhile, one of the stars of The Crown, Emma Corrin, told British GQ that she’d leave any party with royals.

“I can't imagine,” she said of the Prince William and Harry’s reaction. “I'm not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch.”