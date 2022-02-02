Simon Cowell Is Hospitalized Following Electric Bike Accident

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was hospitalized in London recently after falling off his electric bike.

A source told People, “He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine.” The source added that Cowell is already at home recuperating.

A photo of Cowell in a bright yellow cast was published in The Sun on Tuesday (February 1st).

Turns out, this isn’t the first time Cowell was in an accident involving an electric bike. The American Idol judge fell while trying out an electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California, home in August 2020 as well.

He was hospitalized for a back injury, and a rep told People at the time, “He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands.”