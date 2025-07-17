Simon Cowell To Search For New Boy Band In Netflix Series

Getty Images

Simon Cowell, known for forming One Direction on The X Factor, is set to star in and produce a Netflix docuseries titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act. The six-episode show, premiering in December, will follow Cowell as he tries to create the next big boy band sensation. The logline reads: “From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter.” This series is part of Netflix’s recent slew of unscripted show orders, which also include Let’s Marry Harry and Love Con Revenge. Netflix has also renewed The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset. (Hollywoodreporter)