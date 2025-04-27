‘Sinners’ Scores $45 Million In Massive Second Weekend

Sinners continued its dominance at the box office, raking in an impressive $45 million in its second weekend. The movie has amassed $122.5 million in North America and $161.6 million globally, surpassing its $90 million production budget. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith made a strong comeback, generating $25.2 million as Disney re-released it to celebrate the prequel’s 20th anniversary. The Accountant 2 closely followed in third place with $24.5 million, while A Minecraft Movie secured the fourth spot with $22.7 million in its fourth weekend. Until Dawn debuted in fifth place with an anticipated $8 million in ticket sales. (Variety)