SKIMS Photoshoot Accused Of Plagiarism

Kim Kardashian's brand, SKIMS, has been accused of ripping off a photo shoot involving former Basketball Wives star Draya Michelle and model Tanaya Henry.

Kristen Noel Crawley was the first to point out the similarities between the images of the recent SKIMS shoot featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox feeding each other cherries while wearing lingerie and the original.

Crawley posted the images of Michele and Henry feeding each other in their underwear on a now-expired Instagram story with the caption, “Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it.”