‘Smile’ Holds Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

The horror film Smile took the number one spot at the domestic box office for the second week in a row, beating out newly released films Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Amsterdam. Deadline reports that Smile has the “second-best hold ever for an R-rated horror movie,” behind Get Out in 2017.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 7th) through Sunday (October 9th):

1. Smile, $17.6 million 2. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $11.5 million 3. Amsterdam, $6.5 million 4. The Woman King, $5.3 million 5. Don’t Worry Darling, $3.47 million 6. Avatar (re), $2.6 million 7. Barbarian, $2.18 million 8. Bros, $2.15 million 9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, $894,000 10. Terrifier 2, $825,000

