‘SNL’ Announces Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell As Upcoming Hosts

Saturday Night Live has revealed its next three hosts for November episodes. Miles Teller returns November 1st for his second hosting appearance, joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile in her fourth SNL performance. Teller’s visit promotes his upcoming film Eternity, hitting theaters November 26th. Comedian Nikki Glaser makes her hosting debut November 8th alongside first-time musical guest Sombr. Glaser will host the Golden Globes again in 2026 and release a new Hulu stand-up special. Glen Powell hosts for the first time November 15th with debut musical guest Olivia Dean. He’ll be promoting The Running Man, which premieres the same weekend. (Story URL)