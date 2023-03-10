SNL Post-Production Editors Planning To Strike Next Month

Variety reported on March 9th that Saturday Night Live's post-production editors are planning to strike and have set a deadline of April 1st.

Twelve to 20 editing crew members have announced that they will stop working and disrupt the show if an agreement isn't reached with NBCUniversal from the bargaining sessions in their bid for pay inequities and health benefits.

According to The Wrap, "The Editors Guild has criticized NBC for paying its editors 'far below industry standards,' with assistant editors receiving pay that is a 'fraction' of their unionized counterparts."