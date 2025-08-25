Snoop Dogg Says He’s Scared To Go To Movies After Seeing Lesbian Couple

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg recently appeared on the It’s Giving podcast and discussed his experience of taking his grandson to watch the 2022 Pixar film Lightyear, which features a same-sex couple raising a child. Snoop shared that he was “scared” to bring his grandchildren to the movie, as he was not prepared to answer their questions about the representation of the same-sex couple. During the film, his grandson asked, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” Snoop recalled feeling caught off guard, stating, “Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

His grandson continued to question the depiction, saying, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?"” Snoop admitted that the situation “f-cked me up” and that he is “scared to go to the movies” due to having to address such topics with his young grandchild. The inclusion of the same-sex couple in Lightyear was a significant step for Disney and Pixar, as the studio had previously considered cutting the scene. However, as actor Chris Evans later expressed, the goal is for such representation to become the norm, rather than being seen as “uncharted waters.” (Variety)