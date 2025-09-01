Snoop Dogg’s Rep Says Comments Addressing LGBTQ+ Criticism Are “Fake”

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg’s representative has stated that an Instagram comment attributed to the rapper addressing his recent LGBTQ+ criticism is in fact “fake.” The comment, posted on Hollywood Unlocked’s page, claimed Snoop said: “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends know what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”he was “caught off guard.” Snoop’s rep did not specify who authored the comment, which remains live. In Snoop’s original comments on the It’s Giving podcast, he expressed discomfort with the LGBTQ+ representation in the animated film Lightyear, saying it “fu-ked me up” and made him “scared to go to the movies” when his grandson asked about a same-sex couple in the film. (COS)