So Ellen DeGeneres Is Selling a $270 Be Kind Box

What could go wrong? Ellen DeGeneres, who has apologized for contributing to a toxic work environment on the set of her eponymous show, is another “Be Kind” subscription box valued at $270.

She said that her box is “all about spreading kindness and highlights brands that do the same.”

DeGeneres is offering the box for $54.99, plus $15 with a special code. Some of pals are in. Kris Jenner shared a pic on IG Story, documented the goodies inside and enthusing, “This is so great.”

Others beg to differ. On Twitter, one wag opined: “Anyone else think she should sit this one out. Just maybe for now????”

