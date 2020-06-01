Sofia Richie Thought Scott Disick Was ‘In Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian, Family Disapproved

PRPhotos.com

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split recently after three years together, and according to a report in Us Weekly, it was largely because Sofia thought he was still in love with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

A source says: “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him.”

Apparently, “It’s been an ongoing thing” and it “just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Notably, shortly after their split, Scott went on vacation to Utah with Kourtney and her family.

FAMILY

Meanwhile, her family is breathing a sigh of relief. Her father Lionel Richie and sister Nicole ere “weary” about Sofia and Scott's relationship, a source tells Us Weekly, adding that Nicole “never fully supported” her sister dating Scott. “Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott,” a source said, adding that “Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia” and that she “wants the best and healthiest outcome” for her sibling.