Sofia Richie Unfollows Amelia Hamlin, But Kourtney Kardashian Plays It Cool

Sofia Richie is showing off her curves in a post on IG as her ex Scott Disick appears to move on with the 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Disick’s 22-year-old ex also unfollowed Hamlin, who unfollowed her in turn. The 37-year-old Disick’s uber-ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, could care less about his new romance, per TMZ. A source says as long as he’s a good dad, that’s all that counts.

Disick has also moved on with Matthew Morton, and is currently vacationing with her dad Lionel Richie and other friends. It’s unclear if Morton joined them. The 71-year-old Richie is reportedly concerned about his daughter. A source told OK: “Lionel’s not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits. Lionel thought breaking free from Scott would mean a calmer life, but it just seems like she’s going off the rails.”