Sofia Richie’s Scott-Free Birthday

While Scott Disick is frequently popping up at family events and vacations with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, his more recent ex’s birthday party was noticeably free of his presence.

Sofia Richie rang in 22 over the weekend and continued the party into this week, with pointed social media posts that appear aimed to underline her single status.

After partying at her dad Lionel Richie’s house over the weekend, the 22-year-old left “All Night Long” crooner’s estate for a private jet with her brother Miles Richie, their mom Diane Alexander, and seven of her BFF’s including Kylie Jenner’s BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

“22 feels good,” she captioned a picture of the group striking a pose next to the aircraft in matching “Sofia Turns 22” tees and white shorts.

Last week, Us Weekly confirmed that Disick and Richie had split after three years of on-and-off romance.

“Scott and Sofia are spending time apart,” a source told Us. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Other insiders explained that jealousy over his relationship with Kardashian was part of the reason for the break up: “It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly.”