Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After Seven Years Of Marriage

On Monday (July 17th), Page Six exclusively revealed that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

The pair told the outlet in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The couple were married in Palm Beach in 2015 with 400 guests in attendance. Vergara’s Modern Family costars were present at the time, as were Manganiello’s costars from True Blood. Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum also attended their wedding.

Vergara has been celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Fans speculated that there might be trouble in paradise prior to the news of their divorce, as Manganiello wasn’t on vacation with her and he shared a simple happy birthday post on her birthday. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote on Instagram.