Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Rainn Wilson + More!

SOFIA VERGARA SHARES WHY SHE AND JOE MANGANIELLO GOT DIVORCED: Sofia Vergara revealed the reason why she and Joe Manganiello went their separate ways during a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El Paíson. “Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the 51-year-old actor said. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” The Modern Family star added, “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

RAINN WILSON SHARES THANK YOU NOTE FROM FLIGHT ATTENDANT: Rainn Wilson, the actor who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, shared a photo of a handwritten note he received from a flight attendant to X recently. “The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant)," the note reads. Wilson added in the caption, “I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired.”

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG RESPONDS TO CRITICISM ABOUT HER LOOKS: Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor who played Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, shared a message on Instagram recently for those who commented that she looked “sick” in a recent photo. “Explain to me how I look sick,” the Gossip Girl actor wrote the comments section. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.” Trachtenberg also shared a selfie on Saturday (January 20th), writing in the caption, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”

ASHLEY IACONETTI AND JARED HAIBON ARE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD TOGETHER: People reports that Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their second child. The couple met on the second season of the dating show in 2015 and were married in 2019. They welcomed their first child together, Dawson, in 2022. "We want Dawson to have a sibling," Haibon told the outlet. "That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson."