Some Accusers Are Slamming $19M Harvey Weinstein Settlement

While many accusers celebrated a $19 million settlement for victims of Harvey Weinstein, some of his accusers say it falls short. The fund would be distributed between the dozens of women who accused the convicted rapist of sexual abuse. The agreement still needs to be approved by bankruptcy and district courts. Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape.

Attorney General Letitia James said: “After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some semblance of justice. Women who were forced to sign confidentiality agreements will also be freed from those clauses and finally be able to speak.”

But lawyers representing six of the accusers call the proposed settlement a “complete sellout.”

Douglas H Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent six accusers, said: “The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the attorney general could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels. While we do not begrudge any survivor who truly wants to participate in this deal, as we understand the proposed agreement, it is deeply unfair for many reasons.”

Accusers will claim between $7,500 and $750,000.