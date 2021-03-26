Sommer Ray Says Machine Gun Kelly Cheated on Her With Megan Fox

PRPhotos.com

Model Sommer Ray claims that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her when he got together with Megan Fox. She told Logan Paul on Impaulsive, using MGK’s given name, Colson Baker: “I dated Colson, never had sex with him… I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me.”

The 24-year-old added: “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox.”

But it hurt because the relationship began on a getaway: “[MGK] said ‘Come to Puerto Rico with me’ and I said ok. I go to Puerto Rico and he’s filming this movie, the ‘Switchblade Grass’ or whatever, I don’t know. It’s this movie he’s filming with Megan Fox so he’s hyped about it,” she said in an apparent reference to the upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” in which Fox and MGK appear.

She said: “I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

She’s not bitter about the way it happened: “I’m like, dude, I’d probably do the same thing, like I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around.”

But she is angry about how he called her out on Twitter, writing: “she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice.”

“I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from his cult following,” she said. “That’s not what it was at all, he just wanted to break up with me because he was dating Megan [and] f–king Megan.”