Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Stellar Opening, Performs Better Than First Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had quite the … rollout … at the weekend box office. Bringing in $71 million, it performed better than the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Deadline reports that, on a three-day basis, the film is Jim Carrey‘s biggest domestic opening, beating out Bruce Almighty at $68 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (April 8th) through Sunday (April 10th):

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $71 million 2. Morbius, $10.2 million 3. The Lost City, $9.1 million 4. Ambulance, $8.7 million 5. The Batman, $6.5 million 6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $6.05 million 7. Uncharted, $2.65 million 8. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $825,000 9. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $625,000 10. RRR, $570,000