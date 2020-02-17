Sonic the Hedgehog Opens With a $64M Holiday Weekend

PRPhotos.com

After disappointing box office shows with Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate and Rhythm Section, Paramount is revving its engines with Sonic the Hedgehog. The film snagged $64.3 million over four days, and a three-day haul of $53.99 million.

Sonic may become the most successful video game feature adaptation of all time, if the trend continues, industry observers say.

Birds of Prey came in second place with a $20 million over four days, with a three-day showing of $17.6 million. Blumhouse/Sony‘s Fantasy Island snagged $14.6 million over four days.