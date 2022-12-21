Sonya Eddy, Tom Cruise, Edie Falco + More!

PRPhotos.com

SONYA EDDY DIES AT 55: According to The Hollywood Reporter, General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy has passed away at the age of 55. Octavia Spencer shared the news of her death to Instagram Tuesday (December 20th). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her … My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Spencer wrote. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also paid tribute to Eddy on Twitter. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set,” he wrote.

TOM CRUISE RIDES A MOTORCYCLE OFF A CLIFF IN ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO: If you can’t wait for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One to be released, check out this behind-the-scenes video of Tom Cruise pulling off an unbelievable stunt for the movie. According to Paramount Pictures' description of the video, this is “the biggest stunt in cinema history.”

EDIE FALCO THOUGHT ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ CAME OUT A WHILE AGO AND FLOPPED: Edie Falco shot her scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water so long ago that she thought the movie had already come out. “I saw the first one when it was out,” she said on The View recently. “The second ‘Avatar’ I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned ‘Avatar’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens! Someone recently said, ‘”Avatar” is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.”