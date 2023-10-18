Sophia Bush, Selma Blair, Suzanne Somers

SOPHIA BUSH AND ASHLYN HARRIS ARE REPORTEDLY DATING: People reports that One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush and professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris might be taking their friendship to the next level. "After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source told the outlet. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.” The pair seem to be in similar boats, as Bush filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, in August, while Harris filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, in September.

SELMA BLAIR REMEMBERS SUZANNE SOMERS: Selma Blair took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 17th) to honor her late No Laughing Matter costar Suzanne Somers, who died on Sunday (October 15th) at the age of 76. Sharing a still from the 1998 film, the Cruel Intentions actress wrote, “She is forever the golden one. A mentor from my very first job in LA, playing her son’s pregnant high school girlfriend. Suzanne Somers was one of the first big stars of television to hold out for more, asking for pay equity with men. Whatever the cost.” Blair added, “The world needed an eclipse of the sun to send Suzanne Somers off in the proper way. May her memory be a blessing.”

KYLE MACLACHLAN HONORS PIPER LAURIE: Kyle MacLachlan paid tribute to his late Twin Peaks costar, Piper Laurie, on Instagram Tuesday (October 17th). Laurie passed away on Saturday (October 14th) at the age of 91. “It's never easy losing a member of the Twin Peaks family, & the passing of #PiperLaurie is no different,” MacLachlan wrote. “She was such a caring presence & incredible force on screen. The vivacious energy she brought to Catherine will live on forever. Sending love to her family, friends, & fans.”

BOBBY FLAY MOURNS HIS CAT NACHO: Bobby Flay is grieving the loss of his nine-year-old orange tabby cat, Nacho. The Food Network star shared a photo of Nacho to Instagram on Tuesday (October 17th) and wrote, “It is with an absolute broken heart that I report Nacho has passed away peacefully. I usually don’t post private family business but I truly believe he was everyone’s cat in some way. Nacho had a magic about him that was truly special. He came into my life when I needed him most and brought joyful moment after joyful moment to my household.” Flay added, “Give your pets an extra long hug today and please say a short prayer for Nacho. They mean so much to all of us.”