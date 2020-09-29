Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner To Join ‘RHOBH’?

PRPhotos.com

While Kris Jenner officially said she will not be joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her ex may take the space vacated by Denise Richards.

Page Six reports that Sophia Hutchins, the founder of Lamasol SPF and Caitlyn Jenner‘s manager and roommate, is in talks to join Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais as a Housewife, along with Jenner.

Jenner, 70, and Hutchins, 24, decided to go for it together. If Hutchins gets the green light, she’s be the youngest Housewife and the first transgender cast member. She is already reportedly tight with Rinna and Richards.