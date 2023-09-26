Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Agree To Keep Their Children In New York For Now

PRPhotos.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have temporarily agreed to keep their two children in New York. This news comes just days after the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit stating that the Jonas Brothers singer was preventing the children from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by holding onto their passports.

According to court documents filed on Monday (September 25th), both Turner and Jonas "are prohibited from removing their two children […] or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

This means the former couple’s kids cannot be removed from the greater New York City area, including the Hudson Valley and Long Island. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month after four years of marriage. Turner claims she found out about the divorce “through the media.”