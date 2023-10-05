Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Attend Four-Day Mediation

PRPhotos.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began their four-day divorce mediation in Manhattan on Wednesday (October 4th).

The Game of Thrones actress was photographed leaving Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment, where she has been staying, alongside one of her lawyers. Jonas was photographed arriving at the legal office where they will be hashing out custody issues.

The pair agreed to the four-day meditation after the Do Revenge actress sued the singer for wrongful retention, alleging that he withheld the passports of their two children to prevent them from returning to the U.K.

Turner and Jonas announced their divorce in September. “Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.