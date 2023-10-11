Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reach Custody Agreement

PRPhotos.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed on a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, following their four-day divorce mediation in New York City.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," the pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday (October 10th).

According to court documents obtained by People, the agreement lasts until January 7th, 2024. Turner and Jonas will have to "jointly submit a status report letter" to the court “on or before Dec. 23, 2023.”