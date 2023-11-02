Sophie Turner, Emily Hampshire, Alan Ruck + More!

PRPhotos.com

SOPHIE TURNER IS SPOTTED KISSING PEREGRINE PEARSON AMID JOE JONAS DIVORCE: It looks like Sophie Turner is starting to move on with her life, after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from her in September. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Game of Thrones actress was seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris recently. The pair were also photographed attending the Rugby World Cup Final match together. This comes after Turner and Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their two children.

EMILY HAMPSHIRE APOLOGIZES FOR ‘INSENSITIVE’ JOHNNY DEPP-AMBER HEARD HALLOWEEN COSTUME: According to People, Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire faced criticism for dressing up as Johnny Depp for Halloween, while a friend dressed up as Amber Heard. In addition to resembling the former couple, the friends had props that referenced Depp’s defamation trial—including a bottle of wine and a fake piece of poop. Hampshire apologized via Instagram on Wednesday (November 1st). “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe." Hampshire added, “Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.”

ALAN RUCK REPORTEDLY CRASHES HIS TRUCK INTO A PIZZA PLACE IN LOS ANGELES: According to Page Six, Succession actor Alan Ruck drove his truck into a pizza place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 31st). Photos show the front of the truck embedded into the side of the building housing Raffalo’s Pizza. The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet four cars were involved in the collision. No major injuries were sustained in the crash.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS OPENS UP ABOUT SURVIVING BREAST CANCER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoke with WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Wednesday (November 1st) about surviving stage 2 breast cancer. The Seinfeld star shared that she laughed upon receiving her diagnosis. “I mean, it felt like it was written. It felt like it was a horrible black comedy,” she told the outlet. “And then it sort of morphed into crying hysterically.” Louis-Dreyfus announced she was cancer free in 2018, after having a double-mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy. Now, five years later, the Veep actress said, “I find myself living more mindfully. It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus.”