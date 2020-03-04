Sophie Turner Had Serious Doubts About Joe Jonas

PRPhotos.com

Can you imagine hating your husband before meeting him? Sophie Turner, 24, reveals the rocky beginning to her relationship with Joe Jones, 30, whom she is now married to and (reportedly) expecting a child with.

In a cover story for Elle, the Game of Thrones star reveals she deeply resented Jonas and his brothers before she fell in love: “My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

SET-UP

When friends tried to set her up with Jonas, she was not interested. But when he slipped into her DMs, she relented … somewhat.

She says: “I was living with my friends in Camden, in a really rough flat — people were always climbing in and out of the windows. When I told my friends, they were like, ‘That’s hilarious. You have to do it! And you have to text us everything he says.'”

Turner recalls: “I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d**k.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

They met in a rough bar: “It was just this local s***ty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere. It was that kind of place. Kind of like the worst, but also kind of the best. He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

WEDDED BLISS

She gushes: “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that. He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

And she also loves hanging with sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wife, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife.

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” she says. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know about your in-laws. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends.”