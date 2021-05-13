Sophie Turner Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Photographing Her Daughter

PRPhotos.com

Sophie Turner lashed out at paparazzi in her Instagram Story after they snapped photos of her 10-month-old daughter, Willa.

According to E!, the Game of Thrones alum said in the now-deleted post that she thinks it is “creepy” that grown men would try to take photos of a baby without the parents’ permission.

She added, “I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, welcomed baby Willa in July 2020 and have not publicly shared any photos of their firstborn.