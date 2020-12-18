Sophie Turner Shuts Down Mask-Flouters

PRPhotos.com

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner delivered an unofficial PSA to all of the people still hemming and hawing about wearing masks to protect them from COVID.

On Instagram Stories she informed followers: “If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart — and that's the tea.”

Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together in July amid the pandemic and she did, in fact, like all mothers during the pandemic, have to wear a mask while giving birth. The new parents are reportedly adjusting to life with 4-month-old Willa, and have primarily introduced her to friends and family through Zoom.

“The family plans to spend the holidays together, most likely alone due to the pandemic and their daughter being so young,” a source previously told ET of the couple, noting that Turner, Jonas and their daughter are not planning to spend the holidays with their extended family members.

“Joe and Sophie have been enjoying being new parents during quarantine,” the source said. “The time has allowed them both to slow down their busy lives and really live in the moment and enjoy their daughter, Willa.”