Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas, Demands Kids Be Returned to England After Being ‘Wrongfully Detained’ amid Split

PRPhotos.com

A lawsuit filed this week shows that Sophie Turner is looking to have her 3-year-old and 14-month-old children be returned to England in the wake of her split from Joe Jonas. The documents say that the former couple previously agreed on keeping England as their “forever home” during the 2022 holiday season, but compromises were made when Jonas started touring to allow the kids to join their dad on tour due to daytime availability. Legal representatives for Jonas confirmed Turner’s claims that Jonas is withholding the children’s passports and refusing to consent to the kids moving to England. (People)