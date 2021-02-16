Speculation on What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Second Will Be Named + Oprah Scoop

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have just shared the news of their pregnancy, but that hasn’t stopped gamblers from placing bets on the second’s name.

Many speculate that the pair will pay tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana by naming a girl Diana or a boy Spencer (her last name). Betfair has 10/1 odds for Diana and 25/1 for Spencer. Ladbrokes as Diana at 6/1 and Spencer at 10/1. The pair made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, a tribute in of itself to Diana, who announced her second pregnancy (it was Harry!) in 1984.

Other top bets, via People: Alfie and Alexandra top the leaderboard at Ladbrokes with 4/1 odds, while Betfair places Arthur (10/1), Thomas (12/1) and Isabella (12/1) with the highest odds.

Ladbrokes has Doria, after Meghan's mother, in consideration with 12/1 odds, along with Emily (10/1), Sebastian (12/1), Marina (12/1) and Willow (14/1).

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom told People: “Having picked Archie — a name that wasn't even on our list, for their first child — the odds suggest Meghan & Prince Harry could opt for a more traditional name for their second with Arthur and Diana the joint 8/1 favorites with Betfair.”

Meghan and Harry’s firstborn Archie will turn 2 on May 6th.

OPRAH

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is set to get the full scoop on the Sussexes California adventures with a 90-minute primetime special airing on CBS on Sunday, March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Oprah is close with the pair, having attended their wedding and as one of their neighbors in Montecito.