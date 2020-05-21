Spencer Pratt Prays for Kristin Cavallar’s Return to The Hills as Ex-Friends Throw Shade

PRPhotos.com

Spencer Pratt is hoping the reality gods hear him after his pal Kristin Cavallari announced the end of her E! series Very Cavallari. The show screeched to a halt after three seasons when Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler, who was featured heavily on the show, split.

The 36-year-old Pratt reposted Callari’s announcement that the show was over on his Instagram Stories, writing: "K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she's coming to #thehills." An another Story, he said a prayer while holding up a Taylor Swift mug.

"I just want to talk to God real quick," he said. "Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We'd all love for Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings, so let's put that out there into the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God."

Cavallari debuted on reality TV in MTV’s Laguna Beach, 2004-06, then joined the cast of The Hills spinoff, from 2006-10. The rebooted Hills: New Beginnings bowed on MTV in 2019, with most of the cast, minus Cavallari, whose contract with E! didn’t allow it. Cavallari is still tight with Pratt, his wife Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.

"They have good hearts, they're not affected by everything, and they're just good people," Cavallari told People earlier this year after Montag and Patridge made a guest appearance on Very Cavallari. "I think that we've all learned a lot from our experiences. We're all moms now, and all of that just plays into becoming an amazing woman. I really stand by that they're both really great people and I'm proud to call them friends."

SHADE

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of Cavallari’s former co-stars are throwing shade. Her ex-employee and star of the first season Shannon Ford posted a GIF of herself from the show saying: "Halleluja, amen!" alongside a caption reading: "Happy Tuesday."

Reagan Agee, who starred in the first two seasons and was also fired, shared a clip of herself on the show alongside the caption: “I’m down with that.”