Sphere’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Screenings Could Generate Over $1 Billion In Revenue

Getty Images

Las Vegas Sphere’s digital presentation of The Wizard of Oz is earning approximately $2 million daily, with tickets priced around $200 each, positioning it to generate over $1 billion in total revenue. Sphere Entertainment Co. CEO James Dolan revealed the production cost nearly $100 million, about double the original budget. “We’re getting up pretty close to that $100 million mark — it was worth it.” He told analysts “Ultimately, we’ll run The Wizard Of Oz forever… It’s hard for me to imagine a better product.” Movies generate more revenue for Sphere than concerts, with films expected to earn $400 million in 2025 compared to $200 million from live performances. Dolan has approached Warner Bros. and Disney about potential Harry Potter and Star Wars presentations. (Story URL)