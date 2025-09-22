‘Spider-Man’ Film Halts Production Halted For A Week After Tom Holland Stunt Injury

Getty Images

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has stopped for one week after star Tom Holland sustained a mild concussion during filming Friday at Pinewood Studios in London. Holland was hospitalized for examination but not admitted following the stunt accident. No other cast or crew members were injured. Filming will restart September 29th, and sources say the pause won’t affect the movie’s July 31, 2026 release date. Destin Daniel Cretton directs the sequel, and Zendaya returns as MJ, joined by new cast members Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Mark Ruffalo is also expected to reprise his Hulk role. The Spider-Man franchise has earned Sony $3.93 billion worldwide across three films since 2017. The previous installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever at $2.05 billion globally. (Story URL)