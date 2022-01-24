Home » Entertainment » Spider-Man: No Way Home Returns To Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home resumed its position at the top of the chart during a quiet weekend at the box office. Holding the title of the fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home will need to make $40.1 million more to beat out Avatar in third place.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, January 21st, through Sunday, January 23rd:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $14.1 million 2. Scream, $12.4 million 3. Sing 2, $5.7 million 4. Redeeming Love, $3.7 million 5. The King’s Man, $1.779 million 6. The 355, $1.6 million 7. American Underdog, $1.225 million 8. King’s Daughter, $750,000 9. West Side Story, $698,000 10. Licorice Pizza, $683,000

