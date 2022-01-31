Home » Entertainment » Spider-Man: No Way Home Still Rakes It In Despite Nor’easter Closures

Spider-Man: No Way Home Still Rakes It In Despite Nor’easter Closures

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Theaters in the northeast might have been closed over the weekend due to the nor’easter, but that didn’t stop Spider-Man: No Way Home from bringing in another $11 million. The film has $24.6 million to go to beat out Avatar in third place for highest-grossing films at the domestic box office.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, January 28th, through Sunday, January 30th:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $11 million 2. Scream, $7.35 million 3. Sing 2, $4.8 million 4. Redeeming Love, $1.85 million 5. The King’s Man, $1.75 million 6. The 355, $1.4 million 7. American Underdog, $1.22 million 8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $770,000 9. Licorice Pizza, $691,000 10. West Side Story, $614,000

Related Articles

Cara Delevingne And Sienna Miller Are Spotted Making Out In New York City
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Weigh In On Spotify Controversy
Evangeline Lilly Attended Anti-Vax Rally In Washington D.C.
Jennifer Garner Brings Homemade Cookies To Hospital Staff ‘Still In The Thick Of It’
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Involved In Multi-Car Crash
Spider-Man: No Way Home Returns To Top Spot At Weekend Box Office