Spider-Man: No Way Home Surpasses Avatar At The Domestic Box Office

As expected, Spider-Man: No Way Home beat out Avatar to become the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office on Tuesday (February 15th). The film has a running total of $760.988 million.

Valentine’s Day helped make it official, as the film brought in $1.615 million from 3,300 theaters.

The top two highest-grossing films at the domestic box office are currently Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $936.6 million and Avengers: Endgame at $858.3 million. Deadline reports that it’s unlikely Spider-Man: No Way Home will catch up to these two.

