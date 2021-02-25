Home » Entertainment » ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Details Revealed After Extensive Trolling

‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Details Revealed After Extensive Trolling

The third Spider-Man film between Sony and Disney‘s Marvel on board will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home. This comes courtesy of star Tom Holland, who has been teasing fans along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon for days. Previously, Zendaya joked that it would be titled Spider-Man: Home Slice, while Holland and Batalon claimed it would be Phone Home and Home Wrecker, respectively.

“Name one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” a frustrated Holland — who has earned a reputation over the years for spilling the beans — says in a tongue-in-cheek clip released by Sony.

“The last movie title,” Zendaya replies, before the camera zooms in on a white board bearing the actual name of the latest installment.

No Way Home will drop December 17th.

