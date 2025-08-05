‘Spider-Verse’ Spinoff ‘Spider-Punk’ In The Works With Daniel Kaluuya

Getty Images

Sony Pictures Animation is expanding the Spider-Verse with the development of a new spinoff film centered on the punk-rock Spider-Man, known as Spider-Punk. The project is in the early stages, with Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, attached to develop and co-write the feature. Plot details have not yet been revealed, but the film will focus on Hobie Brown, the Spider-Punk whose primary weapon is his guitar. Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk character was introduced in the multiversal adventure of Across the Spider-Verse and is expected to return in the upcoming third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled for release on June 25, 2027. (Variety)