Stars Advocate For The LGBTQ Community During ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ Telethon

On Sunday (May 7th), stars such as Charlize Theron, Leslie Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Melissa McCarthy all took part in the Drag Isn’t Dangerous digital fundraiser. The telethon lasted more than four hours and raised over $500,000 for LGBTQ organizations including GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, and The ACLU Drag Defense Fund. This comes as a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures in the US in 2023.

Flubber actress Marcia Gay Harden appeared live and spoke about why this cause matters to her. “What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” she said. “What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

Harden added, “This is so fear-based and it’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that.”

Theron appeared in a pre-taped segment. “We love you queens,” she said, addressing the drag community. “We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f—k anybody up who’s trying to f—k with anything with you guys.”