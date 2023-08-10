Stars Attend Taylor Swift Concert In Los Angeles

PRPhotos.com

Apparently, Hollywood is teeming with Swifties. Stars such as Meghan Markle, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldana all attended Taylor Swift‘s concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday (August 8th).

Haddish shared a photo of herself with Diaz and Saldana at the show to Instagram. “I had so much fun last night,” the Haunted Mansion actress wrote in the caption. She also shared a video of the women dancing to “Shake it Off” on her Instagram stories.

Charlize Theron and Jeff Goldblum revealed on Instagram Wednesday (August 9th) that they, too, attended the concert.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was also in the house on Tuesday night (August 8th). The outlet reports that Meghan Markle attended the concert at the SoFi stadium sans Prince Harry, as he was in Tokyo on a business trip.

All this comes after Gayle King shared a video of Channing Tatum dancing at Swift’s show on Saturday (August 5th) with a glitter heart around one of his eyes.